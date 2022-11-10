Bakersfield Recycles Day set for Saturday

Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and several others are hosting a local effort to promote recycling Saturday for Bakersfield Recycles Day.
As part of a broader America Recycles Day, KBB and community partners are encouraging residents to drop off the following recyclable materials to the south parking lot of Mechanics Bank Arena from 8 a.m. to noon.
The items being accepted are: electronic items (E-waste); large and small household items, including mattresses; passenger vehicle tires (Kern County residents only, a limit of four); used clothing, shoes and linens; surplus construction materials; paper shredding (limit two file size boxes); and batteries and other recyclable material.
For more information about recycling at Bakersfield Recycles Day, call 661-852-7300.