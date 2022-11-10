 Skip to main content
Bakersfield Recycles Day set for Saturday

Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and several others are hosting a local effort to promote recycling Saturday for Bakersfield Recycles Day.

As part of a broader America Recycles Day, KBB and community partners are encouraging residents to drop off the following recyclable materials to the south parking lot of Mechanics Bank Arena from 8 a.m. to noon. 

