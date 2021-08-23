Bakersfield recruiting students for Youth Commission

The Bakersfield City Council is still recruiting individuals to serve on its Youth Commission for the 2021-22 school year.
Applicants must be current high school students who live in Bakersfield, with an ideal grade point average above 3.0.
The Youth Commission discusses the needs of local youth, including matters relating to local parks, student safety and volunteer opportunities.
Each city councilmember appoints two students from their respective wards, with the mayor appointing two students from the city at large.
Applications are available at the City Clerk's Office located at City Hall North, 1600 Truxtun Ave. Applications are also available online at www.bakersfieldcity.us/152.
Applications will be accepted until all positions have been filled.