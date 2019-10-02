The city of Bakersfield has received a $3 million grant from the National Park Service to construct five new youth football fields and other amenities at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village.
“This grant provides important funding to help address the increasing demand for youth sports facilities within the City and demonstrates how the community can leverage outside grant dollars by having the Bakersfield Public Safety and Vital Services Measure funds available,” Dianne Hoover, Director of Recreation and Parks said in a news release.
The city unveiled a new multi-purpose sports stadium at the facility in June. The park already contains several soccer fields and two other football fields, as well as a playground and picnic area.
In addition to the football fields, the city will build a restroom, concession stand and parking lot at the 170-acre location.
As part of the grant, the city will need to provide a $3 million match, which will come from the 1 percent sales tax increase known as the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure.
“We are delighted the National Park Service has joined Kaiser Permanente in investing in our community’s well-being,” David Womack, Senior VP and Area Manager for Kaiser Permanente Kern County said in the release. “We’d love to see more organizations and businesses follow their lead and join us in our quest for a healthier Bakersfield!”
The city said it hoped to begin construction next fiscal year.
