Fresno has received $66.5 million. The Watts neighborhood in Los Angeles and Ontario have each received $33 million. Now the city of Bakersfield hopes it can be next in line for a competitive state grant that seeks to transform some of the most neglected and polluted parts of the state into shining examples of what California can be.
The Transformative Climate Communities Program has only been around for a few years, but it is helping to foster change in a few cities across the state. Its goal is to empower neglected communities to choose projects that will best fix the ailments that have held them back for decades.
“This is actually a pretty unique program in that it does bring together a number of different types of investment, and it allows the community to choose what are the investment priorities that they need,” said Louise Bedsworth, executive director of the California Strategic Growth Council, which administers the grant program. “There’s no other programs like this in California, and I don’t think many other states have a program like TCC.”
Bakersfield has already received a $200,000 planning grant to develop an all-encompassing strategy for receiving millions in state dollars. The city has selected the neighborhoods of Old Town Kern, Oleander/Sunset and Lakeview as the target for the potential improvements.
With 83,000 residents living in some of the “most disadvantaged census tracts in the State,” the city views the TCC as something that could turn the area around.
“It’s really the state’s way to invest in communities, and a way that we can help meet state goals of reducing greenhouse gases and also really target a community and do those public investments that can really give it a boost,” said Cecilia Griego, principal planner for the city’s Economic and Community Development Department. “We really thought applying for TCC funding would make sense to help do our downtown investments.”
The TCC provides funds for affordable housing, active transportation, urban greening and workforce development, meaning sidewalks, bike paths and even an extension of Mill Creek Park south to Brundage Lane could be in the works if the city receives state funding.
“Folks will start walking more and they will start using their bikes more,” said Emma De La Rosa, a policy advocate for Leadership Council For Justice and Accountability, which is helping the city with community outreach. “There will be ideally more urban greening, more bus shelters that would allow folks to use public transit even during the hottest days of the year. So when you think about those cities that come to our mind when we think about walkable communities, I think that’s how it can transform the area.”
A draft plan has already been developed, but the city is in the process of receiving community feedback for projects to include in a future revision of the plan.
“When you create positive environments, then positive behavior will follow,” De La Rosa said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has suspended awards of the TCC grants, the state hopes to resume funding soon. Meanwhile, the city can use its new plan to pursue other grant sources.
City officials are especially interested in hearing from residents of the focus area. Those wishing to comment can visit the plan’s website https://bakersfieldtccplan.org/. Public comments will be accepted until the end of February.