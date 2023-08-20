Kern County’s specific legal needs, which differ vastly from those of California’s other regions, will be represented at the State Bar’s highest level after a local prosecutor was appointed last week to chair its board of trustees — the first time a Bakersfield attorney will preside over the organization.

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Stallings was appointed by the California Supreme Court to become chairman of the State Bar Board of Trustees. The board’s duties include creating policies to regulate lawyers’ conduct and determine which programs to fund. He has been a trustee since 2015 and served most recently served as vice chairman.

