Bakersfield property valuation firm acquires Central Coast company

A Bakersfield-based property valuation and advisory services firm has expanded to the Central Coast with its acquisition of a 49-year-old company located in San Luis Obispo.
Locally owned Valbridge Property Advisors | Central California, which is affiliated with a much larger company based in Florida, announced this week it has purchased Schenberger, Taylor, McCormick & Jecker Inc. Terms of the a sale were not disclosed.
The purchase adds three certified property professionals to Valbridge's team: real estate appraisers Rollie A. McCormick, Todd O. Murphy and Max R. Knupper
Valbridge's Senior Managing Director, appraiser Michael Burger, said in a news release his firm was thrilled to be expanding its capabilities in the region.
"This opportunity allows us to better serve the region and work alongside seasoned team members who understand the unique project needs in this part of Central California," Burger stated.
The San Luis Obispo office's staff has experience appraising residential, commercial, medical, office, motel, restaurant, mobile home park, ranch, farm, public, industrial and recreational properties. Its clients have included the U.S. Forest Service, Chevron Corp. and Pacific Gas and Electric Co., as well as various local governments and national title companies.
The acquisition represents the 80th U.S. location for Naples, Fla.-based Valbridge Property Advisors, which has 675 staff members across the country.