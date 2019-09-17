Taking aim at another of his accusers, the Rev. Craig Harrison has filed a slander lawsuit against a former friend who went public in May with sexual misconduct allegations against the popular Catholic priest.
The suit filed Sept. 11 in Kern County Superior Court says Justin Gilligan, a former Bakersfield man who changed his name from Ryan Dixon upon entering a monastery in Oregon, "negligently and maliciously" made false statements that have caused Harrison emotional and economic harm.
As recounted in Harrison's lawsuit, Gilligan said in May he was a victim of Harrison's "inappropriate touching, lies, manipulation and abuse of power." Gilligan further alleged he witnessed Harrison touching and being alone with children and giving them gifts and money.
The lawsuit follows a similar lawsuit filed on Harrison's behalf Aug. 6 against Stephen Brady, president and founder of Illinois-based Roman Catholic Faithful Inc., who has detailed allegations that Harrison had sex with two high school students while serving as pastor of the Firebaugh church and that he would examine boys' private parts daily as a way of checking whether they had been using drugs.
Harrison has been placed on leave from his job as priest at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church pending investigations into sexual misconduct allegations against him. He has denied ever acting in a sexually inappropriate manner.
Harrison's suit against Gilligan seeks economic, exemplary and other damages in an amount to be determined in court.
Gilligan declined Tuesday to comment on the lawsuit, adding that he has not yet hired legal representation.
Bakersfield lawyer Craig A. Edmonston, who along with lawyer Kyle J. Humphrey filed the lawsuit on Harrison's behalf, said the decision to sue Gilligan was made "obviously to hold Brother Gilligan accountable for his defamatory statements." It was also done to clear Harrison's name and recover damages, Edmonston added.
Humphrey said last month that Harrison's lawsuit against Brady was the first in a series of legal actions intended to clear the priest's name and hold people accountable for their false accusations against Harrison.
Edmonston declined to say whether Harrison will file additional lawsuits against others who have accused Harrison of sexual misconduct.
"Time will tell," Edmonston said. "We’ll just have to wait and see whether that develops.”
Bakersfield plaintiff's lawyer Daniel Rodriguez, who in the past has represented celebrities filing slander lawsuits, said such cases can backfire. For one thing, they remind the public about the accusations made, he said.
"Now you keep it in the public mind’s eye," he said. "So is that good strategy, to continue doing that?"
Another possible negative legal outcome, Rodriguez added, is that a jury might decide the allegedly false claims central to the case are true.
"You're taking a gamble," he said.
Gilligan, a former Bakersfield political operative who served for a time as executive vice chairman of the Kern County Young Republicans, told Bakersfield police investigators he witnessed Harrison tickling minors on their stomach area, pinching their upper thighs and giving them inappropriately long bear hugs.
Speaking to news reporters in May, Gilligan said Harrison also told sexual jokes around minors, spent time alone with them and gave them gifts and money.
Gilligan has also told police investigators Harrison rubbed Gilligan's chest for about 15 minutes when the two of them shared a bed together during a three-person trip to a wedding in San Francisco.
Harrison first spoke up publicly against Gilligan in May. In a two-page letter accusing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno of failing to defend him, Harrison said Gilligan drank frequently and excessively, "embarrassing himself with his crude language and behavior."
Harrison went on to write that he reproached Gilligan for his actions, provoking Gilligan's anger, and that the two had little contact after that.
The priest's letter also notes Gilligan was obligated as a seminarian to report any misconduct by Harrison, which he did not do. "He did not report because nothing happened," Harrison wrote.
(20) comments
Craig’s attorneys, Craig Edmonston and Kyle Humphrey are both parishioners. Edmonston’s wife is a former tv news reporter, Lisa Kimble, and Humphrey’s wife, Collette, is a judge in Bakersfield. All of them have a lot of pull and influence. I wanted to point that out.
Let me start this post off by saying that I am neither for nor against Harrison. With that said, there are valid points made here on both sides of the coin. Yes, even by Mrknowlittle. I am confused by one comment made by someone on here though. What is ‘reputational’ damage to a religious figure in a court of law? Anyways, the waters are muddy and deep on this one. On one hand the Catholic Church has been forever sullied by the actions of the many confirmed pedophile priests they have had over the centuries and the inactions/coverup of those in positions of authority that should have dealt with them. On the other hand you have people that will take advantage of such a situation and lie about being a victim in order to get money and, in this day and age, the online/social media fame that comes with it. The really sad part of this is that all of the true victims of molestation by Catholic priests had to go through what they went through, and then when they finally do come forward were doubted because of church coverup or fake victims were exposed as liars. Bottom line no audio, no video, no forensic evidence, it’s the victim’s word against the accused. In the end, it is just sad for those who are telling the truth. This is one case where we will probably never know for sure who is lying and who is telling the truth...
BTW... doesn’t anyone else find it odd that this article did not name the attorney who filed this lawsuit? The reporter obviously had access to the documents in their entirety. Legal counsel’s name filing the suit would be right out front on front page of the document. Bueller? Bueller?!
"This story will be updated." (John Cox )
Torts usually include "unnamed does".
Uh . . . oh yeah . . .
Sound familiar . . . ?
"None of the four alleged witnesses she eventually named, including one of her closest lifelong friends, corroborated her accusations. Prior to airing her allegations with the media, she scrubbed her entire social media history that indicated she was a liberal activist."
(https://thefederalist.com/2019/09/12/christine-blasey-fords-father-supported-brett-kavanaughs-confirmation/)
Innocent until proven guilty of course. Unfortunately if you are in a certain position and have accusations brought against you being placed on leave is appropriate. But in no way should lawsuits be filed against potential victims. What kind of message does that send?!
Which potential victims are being sued?
If you are innocent of the charges, why wouldn't you look to go after those that have wrongly accused you?
If they do it to one person, what's keeping them from repeating the behavior?
I'm not taking sides here, just pointing out something that should be obvious to an objective mind...
Jesus wept....
Wrong. We all weep with each of your posts...
If I had my way, I'd include Msgr Craig's parishioners in the suit for the damage these specious allegations have done to our people. I'm well aware of the attacks being promulgated by the radical left on any leader who dares serve the people, whether a priest, a President. a Supreme Court Justice, or even the Constitution currently under attack by junior female members of the House. Wake up folks.
It's hard to take you seriously with comments like this. Do you really feel that it is the "radical left" that is taking your favorite Msgr. down with "specious allegations"? That sounds laughable on its face.
Then you seem to double down and suggest that these same cabal is going after other men with authority. Again, do you really think that same cabal that is going after Trump, Kavanaugh, and the US Constitution is also going after Craig Harrison?
Good questions. It's hard to call it a cabal, but it is a state of mind among the left who seek out to destroy anyone with a conservative viewpoint. I call it the culture of death for simplicity, like the 2,246 baby bodies found in jars at the home of South Bend Mayor Pete's buddy, a recently deceased license-revoked abortionist. We have been dealing with a broad range of indoctrination in our education system from preschool to the worst of the academics messing up their students' lives.
Most laughable is the perp seeing the Monsignor giving kids gifts and money. Lord knows, he's the most generous with the distribution of his own and parish resources to help people in need. My family has more than once been on the receiving end in times of illness and trial. He even washed my feet on Holy Thursday when I was stage 4 cancer.
As for specious allegations, I suspect a severe exaggeration over checking genitals for drug use or sexual disease. If you were a veteran who was on leave in some Asian port of call, maybe you were lined up upon return for a "Short arm" inspection? If not, I have a few vet friends who can set you straight.
You are the "folks" that need to wake up. How and why would the men who are accusing this priest of sexual misconduct do that? And with so much reasonable sounding details, too. If you want to remain someone's dupe, that's your business. But to call everything that doesn't fit in with your beliefs a conspiracy, is harmful to the truth and the rest of us. So try and look at your Msgr Craig with a non biased eye. Just once, and see what comes to mind.
Check the attorneys' websites on the subject. If there's any suspicion even 20+ years ago, they'l coach you on what to ask or what to say. After all, they get 35-40% or more, and the Church is already seen as deep and frightened pockets. Easy money. Craig is fighting back as he should.
I'm sorry to see you are using this case to push your Trumpian slantedviews of the world. Not appropriate.
And quite proud of it, thank you. None of us are living in a vacuum, except the spiritual one created by mockers and naysayers who have nothing better to do. To see my "Trumpian World View" as slanted says enough to discount your concerns.
The gentleman doth protest too much, me thinks.
Exactly. These are publicity stunts plain and simple. In order for these suits to go on Fr. Craig will be deposed by lawyers. Then he has to show damages such as economic (I believe he’s getting paid so no lost wages, no other apparent income sources), reputational (I’m not sure how to quantify that) and emotional. But, more than anything else, he has to prove the allegations were false. At that point it’s two visions of the truth. Or, he has to prove a cabal out to get him. Both a BIG hill to climb (unless Humphrey is playing the “Game of Thrones” card. Again, no way this ever goes to court.
Lol agreed
Those being sued have zero assets. The suit is Attorney Humphrey-driven to keep his name in the public eye. No other valid reason exists. Harrison should re-think the advice he’s gotten on this one and who gave that advice. Agenda always. Rule of thumb: who benefits? Not Harrison, in fact this action only prolongs his time under a incredibly negative and extremely bright spotlight. What reasonable person would welcome that? Humphrey likely told him it would be public perception that the good Father has taken such umbrage at these charges that he is taking BIG action to clear his name. Waaay past time for that to ever happen. This is so obvious. Humphrey doesn’t care how roasted Harrison gets. Any attorney that would blame a “cabal” conspiracy as a defense is basically admitting his client is guilty and can mount no other defense... or is incompetent. I’ll let y’all decide. BTW—it’s one or the other; no in-between choice on this one. Mr. Knowitall is Mr. Knowitall for a reason. Which goes without saying.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.