The city of Bakersfield received an early Christmas present last Wednesday, when it received a letter announcing it had received an approximately $1.2 million grant from the state to be used for combating homelessness.
“We’re doing what we can,” said Community Development Coordinator Hayward Cox, whose department submitted the grant application. “Obviously, we can’t cure homelessness, but we can do something.”
The funds will be used to expand the Mission at Kern County by 40 beds to be used for men, and to relocate a homeless day shelter from 821 E. 21st St., the Mission’s headquarters, to a building at 800 Baker St.
The Mission plans to convert the day shelter into a resource center, where people can go to receive services from various homeless aid organizations such as the Housing Authority of the County of Kern or Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance Inc.
Because those experiencing homeless often do not have access to vehicles, it can be difficult for them to get to services, which are spread throughout the city.
The resource center will be a central location for homeless services to congregate, eliminating a barrier some face when attempting to leave homelessness.
“It’s big,” said Mission Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos. “I don’t think there is anybody else doing it.”
Also, as required by the grant, $62,388 will go toward housing homeless youth.
The funding comes from the Homeless Emergency Aid Program, $500 million in one-time funding the state made available to cities to combat homelessness.
The project, which the city hopes to complete within a year, comes as a part of a larger effort by the city and local homeless advocates to deal with a recent uptick in homelessness.
According to this year’s point-in-time count, in which volunteers attempt to locate and tally all homeless people in the county, 855 people were found to be experiencing homelessness.
Although widely believed to be an undercount by homeless experts, the number represented a 9 percent increase over the 2017 count.
Much of the homeless were found living in metro Bakersfield.
In addition to the Mission expansion, the city plans to designate unused community block grant funds to expand the Bakersfield Homeless Center by 40 beds for unaccompanied women.
Although the crowding at homeless shelters will be diminished as a result of the new beds, city officials know more work must be done.
“Forty beds for males and females is significant,” said City Manager Alan Tandy, “but we are aware of the fact that the need is probably tenfold that.”
The Kern County Homeless Collaborative, comprised of 28 government agencies and homeless organizations, received an additional $3.8 million in state grant funding to improve homeless services.
The collaborative plans to use the funds in 12 areas such as rapid rehousing, motel vouchers and move-in costs that combat homelessness in a variety of fashions.
Mayor Karen Goh played a part in convincing the state to release the funding. Goh, along with the mayors of 11 of the state’s largest cities lobbied Gov. Jerry Brown to release state funds to aid cities struggling with a recent rise in homelessness.
The city received the $1.2 million from the state based on a formula that included size and homeless population, Cox said.
With the money, he said the city would do its best to limit homelessness in Bakersfield.
“Everybody is doing what they can. We believe we can put a dent in it,” he said. “We’re hoping that our response to the issues will encourage others to respond also.”
