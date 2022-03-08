Bakersfield prayer vigil held to tell Ukraine 'we stand together'

As Russian military forces bear down on Ukrainian cities, Bakersfield resident Galyna Koch has exhausted herself trying to keep up with new developments.
Nearly 11 years ago, Koch moved to Bakersfield from Ukraine to start a family, leaving behind a life’s worth of relatives and friends. Now, she can do little more than watch and wait as she hears firsthand accounts from the battlefields of her homeland and sees videos of the destruction taking place.
“I’m just so exhausted and emotional because of the war, and fear that I have for the war and my family and the Ukrainian people,” she said.
Much of her family lives in western Ukraine, which has, so far, avoided the brunt of the attack. But her cousin, who lived in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, spent nights in a bomb shelter before fleeing to the western part of the country.
On Tuesday, Koch attended a prayer vigil at the Liberty Bell downtown in support of Ukraine. Organized by Pastor Angelo Frazier, attendees hoped their prayers would make their way to Ukraine to help the citizens who are under attack from Russian forces.
For Koch, it was a small comfort.
“I know that God listens to us and can hear us,” she said. “We are praying for miracles, which a lot of Ukrainian soldiers already have seen. They ask for those prayers because God is working.”
The sentiment was shared by other attendees.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Tracy Hale waved a Ukrainian flag to passing cars, with many drivers honking in support.
“We want to send a message to Ukrainians to let them know we are with them,” she said. “I could not imagine being in Ukraine today and being all alone.”
Many in the crowd repeated the mantra, “Prayer changes things,” and the gathering symbolized the strong emotions the conflict across the Atlantic has stirred in the hearts of Americans. The attendees lit candles and prayed as the sun set in the distance.
“Seeing young moms and kids fleeing the country and their husbands and brothers are staying there to fight. Just the blatant invasion of it and the indiscriminate killing of people — it’s just horrible to watch,” Frazier said. “The bottom line is, people should have a right to be free and live the way they want to live.”