Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast set for Jan. 20

The 42nd annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast is scheduled to start at 6:40 a.m. Jan. 20 at Mechanics Bank Convention Center, according to event organizers.
The event will include music by Lydia Ranger and an address from keynote speaker Bob McEwen, executive director of the Council For National Policy.
This year’s theme is "One Nation Under God.” The event is scheduled to run nearly two hours and includes a hot breakfast provided by Hodel's.
The cost of attendance is $25. There are also tables and sponsorships available.
Anyone seeking more information can call 661-859-5600, or email bakprayerbreakfast@gmail.com.