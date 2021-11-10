Bakersfield postal office revamps operations to speed up services

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.
Though not the official motto of the post office, this quote from "The Persian Wars" by Herodotus has guided postal workers over centuries. However, the saying does not mention one obstacle that threatened to undermine all mail carriers and their operations: coronavirus.
The Bakersfield Mail Processing and Distribution Center learned how to adjust its operations from last year and explained the upgrades Wednesday to reporters during a tour of its facilities on Pegasus Drive.
“How hasn’t it?” said Bakersfield Mail Processing and Distribution Center communications liaison Jamie Wright when asked how the pandemic affected operations. “It’s been an astronomical thing. I have no other words to describe it.”
The U.S. Postal Service incurred $87 billion in financial losses over the last 14 years and failed to meet service standards, according to the agency. These long-standing problems were only exacerbated by the pandemic.
The Postal Service experienced a massive influx of packages during the pandemic. Furthermore, postal employees and their families contracted COVID-19, prohibiting them from processing the heaps of mail, Wright said.
On Wednesday, the processing center seemed to be like its own town. Forklifts beeped to warn other workers as they drove through the marked floor, similar to lanes. Each area teemed with activity, from trucks dropping off packages, to workers using machines to sort the mail.
Peak season is from Thanksgiving until Christmas, said Bakersfield Plant Manager Dawes Carter. Last year, the center processed 8.4 million parcels between Nov. 10 and Dec. 26. He expects the number to grow this year.
The post office moved some machinery around to make space on the floor, and sped some machinery up 12 to 15 times faster than normal, Carter said. The plant operates 24 hours, seven days a week.
Carter said they have started to hire new employees to train them sooner, another change they hope will accommodate influxes of mail.
Employees had to wear their mask on the floor, and informed everyone if they tested positive for COVID-19, the plant manager said. The equipment was also cleaned multiple times, which led to the facility having fewer cases of COVID-19, Wright added.
The Postal Service said the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week will be Dec. 13-18.