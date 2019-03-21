The union representing Bakersfield police has filed a claim against the city to prevent the retroactive release of law enforcement officers' personnel records in connection with officer-involved shootings, sexual assaults or dishonesty.
In a claim filed last week, the Bakersfield Police Officers Association said that, while Senate Bill 1421 allows for the release of those records, there is nothing in the bill requiring it be applied retroactively to any incidents occurring before Jan. 1.
The bill, approved last year by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, amended Penal Code sections related to peace officer personnel records. Multiple police unions across the state have sued to prevent the release of pre-2019 records.
"The amendments constitute a substantial and adverse change to the existing privacy rights of the petitioner's represented peace officers," the claim states.
"Petitioner's represented peace officers will suffer irreparable injury and damage by the retroactive application of Senate Bill 1421, in that such an application would unlawfully violate the constitutional and statutory protection of peace officers to the confidentiality of their peace officer personnel records regarding incidents or reflecting conduct occurring prior to January 1, 2019," it states.
The law makes the following peace officer or custodial officer personnel records and information available to the public:
• An incident involving the discharge of a firearm at a person by a peace officer or custodial officer.
• An incident in which the use of force by a peace officer or custodial officer resulted in death or great bodily injury.
• An incident in which a "sustained finding" was made by any law enforcement agency or oversight agency that a peace officer or custodial officer engaged in sexual assault involving a member of the public.
• An incident in which a sustained finding was made by any law enforcement agency or oversight agency of dishonesty by a peace officer relating to an investigation.
The union is asking the court to issue an injunction preventing release of records from before 2019, and to issue a judgment determining the amendments cannot be legally applied to incidents that occurred prior to Jan. 1, 2019.
