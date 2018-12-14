The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a robbery suspect seen on surveillance.
On Aug. 26, a victim was sitting in their vehicle outside of the Chase Bank on 2050 White Lane when a suspect approached the victim and forcefully removed money from them.
The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 25 years of age, short black hair and standing at 6 feet. The suspect was last seen wearing a white and black T-shirt with red shorts.
The suspect drove off in a royal blue Dodge Avenger, possibly late 2000s model.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Det. Keith Cason at 661-326-3868 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.
