The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community's help in identifying and locating four suspects responsible for a theft on Dec. 8.
The theft occurred in the 4300 block of California Avenue.
The suspects are believed to be four African American females:
-- First female, late 20s to early 30s, red hair, standing at 5 feet 7 inches, 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with grey sweatpants;
-- Second female, mid 20s, black hair, brown eyes, at 5 feet 9 inches, 120 pounds, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants with blue head wrap;
--Third female, mid 20s, long black braided hair, brown eyes, at 5 feet 9 inches, 140 pounds, last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with "Champion" in white letter, light blue distressed jeans, and black and white vans;
--Fourth female, mid 20s, long black hair, brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 6 inches, 130 pounds, last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans;
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Officer Bassett at 661-326-3543 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.
