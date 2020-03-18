Bakersfield Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl early Wednesday.
The suspect, Clint Mason, is a 38-year-old black man, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 235 pounds and walks with a limp, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
Police were called to an apartment in the 2700 block of San Dimas Street at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday where they found the girl suffering from obvious signs of trauma, BPD said in a news release. She later died at the hospital.
Mason was last seen on foot near the apartment where the girl was found. He does not currently own a vehicle, police said. He has family in the Los Angeles area and may be attempting to return there, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Jared Diederich at 326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
