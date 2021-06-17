Bakersfield Police seek man for questioning on hit-and-run incident

Bakersfield Police are asking for the community's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in a hit-and-run collision in which a person was hurt.
Police said it happened at about 4:43 p.m. May 11 at South Union and South Chester avenues. A box truck was towing a motor home, which broke free from the box truck and was in a collision, BPD reported.
The person sought for questioning was in the motor home, and was picked up by the driver of the box truck after the collision, BPD reported. Both people fled.
BPD said the motor home was abandoned at the scene; the box truck was found later.
Police described the person wanted for questioning as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, with a medium build, dark medium length hair and a mustache and beard.
Police ask that anyone with information call Officer Antonio Orozco at 661-326-3960 or the BPD at 327-7111.