The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred the weekend of Sept. 10-11 in the 5400 block of Stockdale Highway.
BPD described the suspect as a Black man between 20-25 years old who stands between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall. He was wearing a white hat with a black logo and black bill, a black T-shirt and jeans, BPD said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Hatfield at 326-3541 or the BPD at 327-7111.