The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman who it says tried to use a stolen identification card to pass a forged check Oct. 24 at the Kern Schools Federal Credit Union branch at 4530 Ming Ave.
The agency described the suspect as Hispanic or American Indian between 40 and 50 years old with short black hair and a medium build with tattoos on her chest and back. It said she was wearing a blue-and-white striped tank top.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call detective Billdt at 326-3561, or the department's general line: 327-7111.
