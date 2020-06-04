Bakersfield police on Thursday released the driver of a vehicle that hit and caused critical injuries to a protester walking in lanes of traffic Wednesday night along California Avenue near Oak Street as part of a demonstration against law-enforcement violence.
In a news release, the Bakersfield Police Department said the "primary collision factor" appeared to be the pedestrian walking on the street outside a crosswalk in the 3100 block of California Avenue.
"There was no report of any kind of altercation between the driver and the protestors prior to the collision, nor was there any report of the driver accelerating or making movements to indicate he was targeting the pedestrian," the release stated. "The driver showed no signs of impairment and speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision."
The pedestrian, who along with the driver was not identified, remains hospitalized in critical condition, BPD said.
The driver of the gray Acura TL had been taken to the department for investigation.
The department said in an earlier news release that protesters were walking west on California in east- and westbound lanes, adding that most were in the westbound lanes.
BPD said the collision occurred shortly before 10:23 a.m. when the vehicle, traveling east, struck the pedestrian in eastbound lanes. It said the driver pulled over on the nearest side street and awaited police.
Earlier Wednesday, in the sixth night of protests in downtown Bakersfield, several pickup trucks confronted protesters.
In one incident along Truxtun Avenue, a man stepped out of his truck and argued with protesters, warning them he had a weapon.
In a separate confrontation on California Avenue, a truck accelerated quickly toward a group of protesters then suddenly braked.
Not long afterward, another truck confronted protesters in an apparent act of intimidation. A demonstrator threw a water bottle at the truck, escalating the confrontation.
BPD Sgt. Nathan McCauley said the department was aware of the confrontations and had stopped different vehicles leaving the protest area.
On Saturday, BPD arrested a man who it said drove a small SUV into a crowd of protesters assembled Friday evening on Truxtun.
The agency reported that Michael Tran, 31, had repeatedly driven by protesters in a Toyota RAV4, engaging in conversation and possibly antagonizing them.
BPD said Tran gestured at several protesters, who approached the car. Tran then accelerated quickly and drove through the crowd, hitting a 15-year-old girl and causing minor injuries, the department stated.
