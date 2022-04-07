Bakersfield police officers show their softer side helping visually impaired kids at egg hunt

You've heard of a police manhunt, when teams of law enforcement officers comb an area of the city in search of a suspect.
But have you ever heard of a police egg hunt?
Bakersfield Police Sgt. Francisco Esguerra was in the thick of it Thursday as he held the tiny hand of 3-year-old Mercedes Mondragon as she toddled across an expanse of green lawn at the Police Activities League in east Bakersfield.
The pair, along with Mercedes' big brother, Jordan, 8, were on the hunt for Easter eggs. And with the friendly sergeant's help, the kids ended up with quite a haul.
It all happened at the sixth annual Easter egg hunt designed for blind and visually impaired children, organized by the BPD in cooperation with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
"These officers go out of their way to do something positive for the kids," said the mother of the siblings, Melissa Mondragon.
Usually, when everyday civilians come in contact with a police officer, that officer is probably investigating a crime, responding to a call for service or pulling you over for speeding — situations in which street cops don’t often get a chance to show their softer side.
But on Thursday, those tough cops, who gently guided youngsters in search of a little joy, were pure marshmallows.
"This gives people a chance to see our officers the way I see them every day, the kindness and the heart of Bakersfield police officers," said Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry.
"This is such a unique event," he said. "The community sees a side of our officers they don't usually get to see."
It was quite a sight: Male and female officers, gentle as lambs, helping dozens of blind and visually impaired children search for plastic eggs built by members of the BPD's bomb squad. Each egg was equipped to make beeping sounds so the children could find them by following the sound.
It was not as easy as it might seem, especially with background noise and other distractions. So it wasn't unusual to see an officer provide a little extra help.
The event has expanded beyond just the egg hunt. This year, the mini-children's fair included a bounce house and an obstacle course, face painting, a live tortoise and a snake from CALM, pony rides offered by Bakersfield Horseback Riding and much more.
Every child would go home with an individualized Easter basket.
After 10-year-old Catalina Ortiz took a ride on Soda Pop, the pony, the girl's dad, Nacsul Ortiz, was clearly pleased to see her conquer her fear.
"At first, she was kind of iffy about it, but then she got comfortable," he said.
It's the kind of experience Catalina and the other children would not be able to have were it not for the special treatment and accommodations prepared by the BPD and other organizers, Ortiz said. Blind and visually impaired students are often left out of activities that other children routinely enjoy.
"This is something great," he said. "It's good for them."
Before Catalina was lifted carefully up and off of Soda Pop's saddle, she apparently couldn't contain herself and cried out in an expression of pure joy.
"Thank you, Soda Pop," she said. "Happy Easter."