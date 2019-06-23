The Bakersfield Police Department was notified about a man suffering from multiple gunshots wounds admitted to Memorial Hospital Bakersfield early Sunday, according to a report. The man was later treated at Kern Medical Center where he died from his wounds, according to the report.
The identity of the victim will be released a later date by the Kern County Coroner's office. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective K. Gavin at 661-326-3557 of the BPD at 661-327-7111.
