Bakersfield Police looking for at-risk missing man

Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man considered at risk due to medical conditions.
Theodore Louis Sisco, 52, was last seen in the 13000 block of Nantucket Place at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Sisco is described as white, 6’4”, 280 pounds, with black and white hair and blue eyes. It's not known what kind of clothing he was wearing.
Police said he was last seen driving a 2019 white Ford Raptor with a California license plate of CBDCEO.
Bakersfield Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.