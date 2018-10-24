The Bakersfield Police Department has several sharp, clear security cam photos of a man they say is wanted for the armed robbery of a liquor store in south Bakersfield on Friday.
And police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating this suspect, they said in a press release.
According to the BPD, the man shown in the security photos entered Chester Liquor, 3401 S. Chester Ave., where he brandished a possible firearm at the clerk.
The suspect, police said, made off with several items from the business and drove away in a tan or brown older 1990s-model sedan.
Members of the community can send an anonymous tip to the BPD by accessing the "Submit an Anonymous Tip" link on the Bakersfield Police Department homepage (www.bakersfieldpd.us). The tip, which can include photographs and video, is sent to the police department and the sender remains completely anonymous.
Or simply call the BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.