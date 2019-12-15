A missing man with a medical condition was found by Bakersfield police Saturday, according to a news release.
Ramon Valdez-Magana, 64, went missing Friday in the 2100 block of College Avenue, according to Bakersfield police.
The department thanks the public for assistance in the case.
