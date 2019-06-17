An unidentified woman likely died in a dog attack early Sunday morning in the 3800 block of Rosedale Highway, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.
Officers arrived at the scene at 6:12 a.m. and found a woman "suffering from obvious trauma," according to a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene. BPD said that whatever caused her death occurred several hours before they arrived on the scene.
BPD said there were three dogs involved. Two of the dogs belonged to a local business and got out of their yard, and the third was a stray. The cause of death is still unknown at this time, and the dog attack may not have been the cause of death but an event that exacerbated whatever caused the death, police said.
"This is an extremely, extremely rare occurrence," said BPD Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley, adding that there aren't packs of dogs roaming around Bakersfield hunting people.
The dogs were brought to animal control, and the man who owned the two dogs surrendered them. All three dogs are expected to be euthanized, BPD said. It is unknown if the dogs were up to date on their vaccinations.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office, police said. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868 or the department at 327-7111.
