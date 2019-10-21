The Bakersfield Police Department will host its 37th annual BPD Memorial Run on Nov. 2, according to BPD.
The run will take place at the Park at River Walk and will raise money to pay for the college education of children whose parent was an officer or employee and died while in the line of duty, according to BPD.
Participants can pick from a 2k fun run that will start at 8 a.m. or a 5k/10k run that will begin shortly after at 8:30 a.m. A pancake breakfast will be offered courtesy of Smitty's Smokin Brisket & BBQ, according to BPD.
Registration is $25 until Oct. 30, and after that the price will increase to $30. Online registration is available at kerneventregistration.com or email BPDruns@gmail.com, according to BPD.
