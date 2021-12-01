You have permission to edit this article.
Bakersfield Police Department seeks help in ID'ing burglary suspect

20211202-bc-BPDvehicleburg.png
Courtesy of the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a suspect sought on suspicion of vehicle burglary.

The alleged offense occurred around 1:20 a.m. Nov. 6, at the Sully’s Market, located at 9709 Olive Drive.

The suspect forced entry into the victim's vehicle and removed items, according to a BPD news release.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gold mid-2000s Nissan Maxima with a “coin slot” sunroof and oxidized paint.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Detective Miller of the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-342-8360.

