Bakersfield Police Department seeks help in ID'ing burglary suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a suspect sought on suspicion of vehicle burglary.
The alleged offense occurred around 1:20 a.m. Nov. 6, at the Sully’s Market, located at 9709 Olive Drive.
The suspect forced entry into the victim's vehicle and removed items, according to a BPD news release.
The suspect vehicle is described as a gold mid-2000s Nissan Maxima with a “coin slot” sunroof and oxidized paint.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call Detective Miller of the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-342-8360.