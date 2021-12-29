You have permission to edit this article.
Bakersfield Police Department requesting help to ID suspects

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 11.37.06 AM.png

The suspects are described as: a Hispanic man, 20-30, wearing a burgundy, hooded sweatshirt, black hat and khaki shorts with facial hair; and a Hispanic woman, age 20-30, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the front.

 Screengrabs of security footage provided by the Bakersfield Police Department

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s help in identifying the following suspects involved in a vehicle burglary. The theft happened in the 1300 block of Ensley Drive, according to a BPD news release.

Anyone with information regarding the theft can call Detective Lindy Poteete at 661-326-3538 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

