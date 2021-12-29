Bakersfield Police Department requesting help to ID suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s help in identifying the following suspects involved in a vehicle burglary. The theft happened in the 1300 block of Ensley Drive, according to a BPD news release.
The suspects are described as: a Hispanic man, 20-30, wearing a burgundy, hooded sweatshirt, black hat and khaki shorts with facial hair; and a Hispanic woman, age 20-30, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the front.
Anyone with information regarding the theft can call Detective Lindy Poteete at 661-326-3538 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.