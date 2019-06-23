A man who tried walking across the road in the 1400 block of east Pacheco Road was struck by a car midnight Saturday, according to a Bakersfield Police Department report.
The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to the report.
A man who was the driver of the car stayed at the scene and was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, according to the BPD.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.
