Bakersfield Police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 12:38 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Isla Verde Street, according to a report.
The officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshots and he was taken to a local hospital, according to the BPD. He is listed in critical condition, according to the report.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective K. Gavin at 661-326-3557 of the BPD at 661-327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.