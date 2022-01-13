Bakersfield Police Department hosting virtual workshop on agreement with Department of Justice

The Bakersfield Police Department is inviting the public to attend a virtual community workshop to discuss the Department of Justice’s stipulated agreement signed by the BPD, according to a BPD news release Thursday.
The workshop is set to take place 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
Representatives from the BPD and the independent monitor will be a part of the panel and share information about the agreement and the monitoring process.
Panelists will also be available to answer questions, according to the BPD.
Attendees are asked to sign up at bakersfieldcity.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SU1LbqP-T8yygyY_2A8UhA
To submit a question to the panel, email bpdcommunitya@bakersfieldpd.us.