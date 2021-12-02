You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield Police Department asking for help ID'ing theft suspect

Slide Public Safety

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect as part of its investigation in a reported theft.

The crime occurred around 7:50 p.m. Nov. 2 at at El Milagro Market located at 575 Panama Lane, according to a BPD news release Thursday.

The suspect entered the business and removed the cash register and then left the area in a late model four-door white SUV. The suspect is described as a man with a tattoo on his right calf, heavy build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts, black and red Nike shoes and a blue mask.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Detective Peck at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 157,875

  • Deaths: 1,804

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 150,220

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 92.06

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 92.64

Updated: 12/1/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

More Coronavirus coverage

 