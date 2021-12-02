Bakersfield Police Department asking for help ID'ing theft suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect as part of its investigation in a reported theft.
The crime occurred around 7:50 p.m. Nov. 2 at at El Milagro Market located at 575 Panama Lane, according to a BPD news release Thursday.
The suspect entered the business and removed the cash register and then left the area in a late model four-door white SUV. The suspect is described as a man with a tattoo on his right calf, heavy build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts, black and red Nike shoes and a blue mask.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call Detective Peck at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.