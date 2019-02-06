The Bakersfield Police Department arrested on Monday a 21-year-old man on suspicion of human trafficking.
Police arrested Deshawn Hamilton at a hotel on the 3600 block of Wible Road, according to a police report.
An adult female, whose name was not released, was found at the hotel room where she told police Hamilton forced her to perform acts of prostitution against her well, according to the report.
Special Victims Unit detectives said they were able to determine Hamilton forced the victim to perform acts of prostitution for his financial gain, and threatened the victim with an illegal shotgun, which was seized from the hotel room, according to the report.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Det. Casey Grogan at 661-326-3857 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.
