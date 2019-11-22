Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin will be retiring as chief to take a position as chief district attorney investigator for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
After a 31-year career at BPD, the last three of which he served as chief, Martin thanked the community for working with him during his time as the top law enforcement officer in the city.
“You wrapped your arms around me. There was no way I could have done any of the things that I’ve done, and this organization could not have done any of the things that we’ve done without you,” he said in a video posted on the department's Facebook page.
The DA’s Office announced Friday afternoon that DA Cynthia Zimmer had appointed Martin as the head of the DA’s Bureau of Investigations, with has a combined staff of 50 employees, including 27 peace officers.
The bureau investigates a wide range of issues, from domestic violence to public assistance fraud.
“As chief investigator with the District Attorney’s Office, all of Kern County can benefit from Chief Martin’s expansive experience,” Zimmer said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Chief Martin toward our common goals of combating violent crime countywide.”
The chief’s announcement caught both the BPD and city officials by surprise. The City Manager’s Office did not receive advance notice of Martin’s retirement and worked quickly on Friday to come up with a plan for a successor.
Martin’s retirement will officially go into effect Dec. 28, when the city plans to appoint Assistant Chief Greg Terry to interim chief.
The City Manager’s Office will appoint the next chief. The position does not require approval of the City Council.
Rules in the city charter require that the next chief be appointed from within the department, according to the city. City spokesman Joe Conroy said the city would wait until after a successor for retiring City Manager Alan Tandy had been put in place before selecting the next police chief.
Whoever the council selects as the new city manager will pick the next police chief.
BPD spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said Martin would answer questions about his future after the Thanksgiving break.
“It was fantastic having him as the chief. In my 12 years of me being here it was some of the best leadership I saw,” McCauley said. “I don’t think he had anything else that he could have accomplished here.”
(9) comments
I smell a Tandy...
Whats the back story on this? makes no sense the positions are no way comparable
He is going to be the Chief Investigator at the D.A.'s officer.
Why do our chiefs last about 3 to 5 years, then retire? I don't follow the logic of our policies that breeds these changes.
Ken:. Only because they get full compensation. Retire with Chief level salary.
Great, so now he can draw that CalPERS retirement and start working on the KCERA retirement. Good play on his part.
Unless anyone else tries to do the same, then it's a no-no.
I doubt its the $$$ probably a political move of some kind
Chief Martin will receive a lucrative pension primarily based upon his highest salary earned and the number of years he served in the BPD. It is a very very stressful assignment. 3-5 years is about right for serving as the main guy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.