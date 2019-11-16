Bakersfield police arrested a man in connection with a felony hit-and-run on Nov. 3 that left a man riding a bicycle in critical condition.
The bicyclist was hit on South P Street just before 10:45 p.m. that evening by a gray 2013 Dodge Charger. The vehicle fled the scene and still had visible damage consistent with the collision, according to a police news release.
Police arrested Marco Alatorre, 23, on Saturday.
