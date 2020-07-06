The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a white pickup truck on Thursday morning.
Brisa Torres was last seen at approximately 11:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Mendocino Drive near Calloway Drive and Brimhall Road, according to a BPD news release early Monday. The vehicle she entered was described as a white single-cab Chevrolet pickup truck.
Torres is described as a Hispanic female, 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a happy face tattoo on her left ankle. She was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding Torres’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.