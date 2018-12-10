The Bakersfield Police Activities League will host its annual Shop-with-a-Cop on Saturday.
The event will start at 7 a.m. at Walmart at 2601 Fashion Plaza.
BPAL has selected a number of children based off their behavior and academics, and who attend the BPAL center, to participate in the event.
They will be paired up with a Bakersfield police officer to shop for holiday gifts for their families and themselves.
For more information or how to donate visit bakersfieldpal.org or call 661-283-8880.
