The Bakersfield Police Department is accepting applications for Police Trainee positions.
In a news release, the BPD said it’s looking for diverse candidates that value compassion, accountability and professionalism.
Here are the requirements to become a BPD officer, according to the news release:
• Candidates must be at least 20 years and six months old
• Possess a high school diploma or G.E.D.
• Have no felony convictions
• Must be a United States Citizen or permanent resident who has applied for citizenship
• Complete a City of Bakersfield Application for Police Trainee
• Pass P.O.S.T. Entry Level Law Enforcement Test Battery Exam with a passing score of 42
• Pass a physical agility exam
• Participate in oral interview
• Participate in polygraph examination
• Pass a background investigation
• Successfully complete a written and clinical psychological examination
• Successfully complete a medical examination
The BPD said applications must be received by Friday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m.
This will be the fifth police academy recruitment that is funded by the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, the news release stated.
Applications and further details about the hiring process can be found online at www.bakersfieldpd.us.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the BPD’s recruitment team at recruiting@bakersfieldpd.us or by calling (661) 326-3982.