The Bakersfield City Council could approve a spending allocation on Wednesday to outfit all city police officers with body cameras by the middle of the year.
Previously, the Bakersfield Police Department had planned to deploy body-worn cameras on officers in a three-year rollout. However, better than expected returns from the city’s recent 1 percent sales tax increase has allowed the city to fund the expedited rollout in addition to several other projects.
On Wednesday, the council will consider allocating $800,000 for 215 body cameras that will complement the 210 cameras already rolled out by BPD. The funds will also pay for two equipment specialists who will oversee day-to-day management of the cameras.
The city said in a memo included in the council agenda that improved fiscal circumstances and other significant benefits had already derived from the cameras.
The city hopes to completely outfit BPD by spring of this year, should the allocation pass the council.
The changes come as part of the city’s mid-year budget update, which officials use to alter financial assumptions after two quarters of tax returns have been received. In total, the council will consider allocating around $5.5 million in alterations.
In addition to body cameras, the council will consider dedicating $822,000 in additional funding to fight homelessness. According to the city’s memo, the majority of the funding will be sent to the Kern County government for its own homeless shelter off Golden State Avenue while the remainder will be used for the city’s shelter on East Brundage Lane.
Kern County will receive $500,000 for its shelter, which was part of a compromise the council reached when deciding on funding its own shelter. The city’s shelter would receive $322,000 if passed on Wednesday.
The council will also consider purchasing e-permitting software, city hall security upgrades and equipment for the Bakersfield Fire Department. The bulk of the spending changes will be directed toward a reserve fund.
The council will vote on diverting $3 million in unexpected funds to the city’s reserves. The city hopes to place $5.7 million in the reserves for the next three years in an emergency strikes the city and tax revenue dwindles to nothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.