The city of Bakersfield is hosting free bulky waste drop-off events this Saturday to provide more opportunities for the public to dispose of large items.
The events will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. The locations will be the parking lots of Aera Park, located at 100 Jewetta Ave., and Mechanics Bank Arena, located at 1001 Truxtun Ave. through the entrance at the rear parking lot on N Street.
Regular household items that don't fit in a tan cart along with regular recyclables that don't fit in the blue cart, including cardboard, paper, plastic containers, glass bottles and metal will be accepted.
Hazardous waste, construction or demolition materials will not be accepted.
The city asks that individuals separate tan and blue cart items before arriving to help with the drive-thru traffic. Residents will be expected to unload their items themselves. Face masks are requested, along with social distancing.
For questions, call the Solid Waste Division at 661-326-3114, using option 3 for Residential Services.