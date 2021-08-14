Bakersfield plans millions in park upgrades after years of neglect

After years of tight budgets and neglect, nearly 20 Bakersfield city parks are scheduled for much-needed upgrades.
The Bakersfield City Council recently approved $6.2 million for playground and structure improvements for around 19 parks across the city. Funded by the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, the funding will allow many playgrounds that have fallen into disrepair to be replaced.
The sheer size of the investment dwarfs previous efforts to revitalize city parks.
“When we got approval for several projects, we were kind of in awe,” said Fidel Gonzalez, park construction and facility planner for the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department. “We were like, ‘How are we going to handle all these projects?'”
The city has contracted with PlayCore Wisconsin Inc. to handle the upgrades, which the parks department hopes to complete before the end of this fiscal year, in June.
“We would just coordinate with them, and let them know what we want, and what projects got approved, and they will take it from there,” Gonzalez said. “Right now, labor shortages, material procurement, bidding process, all that takes time. So by going this route, it cuts a lot of time and saves a lot of money.”
The city has spent big on parks on the outskirts of the city, like the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village and the Mesa Marin Sports Complex, but critics have argued the investments have not been matched in Bakersfield’s urban core.
“There needs to be some kind of equitable distribution, and maybe not in one year, but in the urban core, in the parks that have been left out,” said Eddy Laine, member of the Kern-Kaweah chapter of the Sierra Club. “They need to be addressed in a similar manner because of fairness.”
The latest city project could address some parts of town that have long been neglected. One of the parks slated for improvement is the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in southeast Bakersfield. Run down and largely unused, the park is slated for a $302,500 playground upgrade.
But that is just the beginning. The city is planning a larger revitalization of MLK Park, having already allocated $1 million to the planning of a restoration to the park and the community center on the property.
“It’s taken decades for the city to pony up and put some meaningful investment in MLK Park when we know that the need has been there,” said Bakersfield City Councilman Eric Arias. “This is the first time that we’re making a game-changer investment, with a plan, with community support, and really to make good on a promise.”
Other parks slated for funding include Jastro Park, which will receive $777,500 in playground and general improvements, and Campus Park and University Park.
Most of the equipment in these parks is 15 to 21 years old. The typical lifespan of a playground is 10 to 15 years, making many of the city’s parks out of date. Vandalism and homeless encampments have also accelerated the breakdown of some of the equipment.
With the new upgrades, the city hopes families will once again return to Bakersfield’s green spaces.
“If we start providing better improvements to our park systems, people will tend to enjoy them more,” Gonzalez said. “It’s just like anything else. When you get something new, you want to play with it. So when you provide new, bright, cheerful, state-of-the-art playground equipment, people tend to get drawn in on that.”