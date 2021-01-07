By SAM MORGEN
The Bakersfield Planning Commission has cleared the way for a long-awaited veterans clinic to be constructed on the northern edge of the city.
Despite a relatively brief meeting Thursday, with little discussion on the topic, some unanswered questions remain about the outpatient clinic that has been delayed for years over disputes of the location and cost.
Commissioners ignored a last-minute objection to the project issued by a law firm representing Progress for Bakersfield Veterans LLC., the company that owns a veterans clinic on Westwind Drive that will be replaced should the Department of Veterans Affairs move forward with the new site.
The VA has said the existing clinic cannot provide all the services required in the city, which in the past led some veterans to seek treatment elsewhere in Southern California. Progress for Bakersfield Veterans has proposed a renovation of its location, which the company contends will be cheaper and better.
“Other, safer sites are available to serve Bakersfield area veterans,” attorney Osha Meserve wrote in a letter to the Planning Commission dated Jan. 7. “There is no need to have a clinic in this unsuitable location. The Westwind Drive facility could be completely renovated with a modern, efficient layout and all the latest technology and equipment.”
The letter went on to allege the city failed to properly analyze the environmental impacts of the project or inform the public and decision-makers of the issue.
Still, commissioners appeared to agree with the staff analysis that a new facility in the area of Knudsen and Olive drives would not significantly impact the environment.
“I think it’s a very attractive plan. I like the landscaping. I like the layout,” Commissioner Oscar Rudnick said during the meeting. “It’s a well-needed clinic for our area. It’s long overdue. So I’m very excited about it.”
The clinic would provide specialty and primary care for local veterans on a nine-acre property that would be decorated with trees and a walking path. Approved in 2010, the project was repeatedly delayed until 2018, when the VA appeared set to start construction on Knudsen Drive under a contract with developer SASD.
However, the VA abruptly terminated its contract with the developer for reasons it did not expand upon. But in May of 2020, SASD submitted a proposal to the city, indicating it had worked out its issues with the federal agency and was back on as the developer.
On Thursday, neither the VA nor SASD made comments. The meeting was closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In a unanimous decision, commissioners granted the project a mitigated negative declaration, a requirement under the California Environmental Quality Act essentially meaning the city believes the project will not significantly impact the environment. It is the last major hurdle that had to be crossed before the project can start construction.
The letter alleges the city’s mitigated negative declaration failed to meet “the most basic standards for adequacy under CEQA,” and requested the city prepare a more thorough analysis known as an environmental impact report, potentially delaying the project further.
An appeal can be filed directly with the City Council, which would bring the issue before the governing body.
“We are disappointed that the city did not consider the issues we raised,” Allen Hubsch, a partner with Progress for Bakersfield Veterans, wrote in an email to The Californian. “The proposed location is a poor choice for Bakersfield’s veterans. We will reflect on tonight’s decision, and consider our options.”