The Bakersfield Planning Commission approved a proposal to develop a transitional care facility on the corner of Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway late Thursday night.
Originally, a developer planned to construct a five-story dormitory at the intersection, but strong community outcry killed stopped progress. Now, a new developer, Pursue Health, hopes to construct a 170-bed care center that will be used to transition people from hospitals to their homes.
A community meeting over the past year appeared to have swung support behind the new proposal.
“We felt good about this one,” said Pursue Health CEO Jose Lynch, who added his company had already bought the property. “We believe there’s a huge need for a modernized facility for transitional care.”
But before the project could come to fruition, commissioners needed to change the zoning of the property to allow for the use. They did so, while putting limitations on what the property can be used for in case Pursue Health's proposal falls through.
“This is a win win win for that street corner. This is a win win win for the city of Bakersfield,” said nearby resident Gary Simmons. “We couldn’t be any happier as a neighborhood.”