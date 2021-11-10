Bakersfield Planning Commission approves trail along Friant-Kern canal

The Bakersfield Planning Commission has approved a 6-mile multi-use trail along the Friant-Kern Canal.
In a 5-0 vote, with Barbara Lomas and Patrick Wade absent, the commission gave the green light to a long-simmering project that has been in the works for several years. First taken before the commission in 2018, it was referred back to staff to address concerns the path would negatively impact the RiverLakes Ranch golf course and other areas around the path.
To address the golf course’s concern, the city plans to create an underpass at a golf cart crossing along the trail, separating bikers and hikers from golfers.
“A couple years ago we got some feedback from residents in the northwest Bakersfield area,” city spokesman Joe Conroy said in an interview with The Californian. “Now the project has been redesigned and updated. That addresses the main concerns that were brought up in that initial phase.”
The 6-mile trail would run along the Friant-Kern Canal from the Kern River Channel near the intersection of Coffee Road and Truxtun Avenue to 7th Standard Road in north Bakersfield. The city believes the construction of the trail will provide easy, non-motorized access from central Bakersfield to the north.
It has been designed in such a way to limit vehicle-bicycle interaction, with bridges and underpasses planned for construction to provide a continuous path for bikers and walkers.
Planned to be 12 feet wide, with 4-foot dirt shoulders, the trail would be bordered on each side by a chain-link fence. The city plans to incorporate a police presence along the trail as part of their beat.
“We think the project is better thanks to the community’s input,” Conroy added. “It’s kind of a game changing opportunity to construct a North/South Class One multi-use path.”
The city has been allocated around $8 million in state and federal funding to construct the path. City officials claim ongoing maintenance costs would be minimal.
On Wednesday, Planning Commissioners agreed with the city’s position that the project would have a limited impact on the environment. If they had chosen otherwise, the project would have needed to go through a costly and time-consuming study required by the California Environmental Quality Act.
Commissioners spoke favorably of the impact the trail could have on the surrounding area.
“It’s exciting to see a proposal come before us that really thinks about how we grow as a city, and I think provides new linkages and new experiences for residents, particularly in a neighborhood or quadrant of the city that has truly transformed its scale over the last couple decades,” Commissioner Daniel Cater said during the meeting.
The city will take steps to reduce the environmental impact, like survey the area for wild animals and mitigate dust from the construction.
Still, some homeowners spoke out against the project, citing concerns over safety and privacy. Several submitted comments to the city urging the commission not to let the project continue. At the northern end of the proposed trail, residential houses run parallel to the canal, and homeowners said the privacy and quiet they cherish would be threatened if the trail gains popularity. In addition, they worried the trail would become a magnet for the homeless, and mitigation efforts would not be enough to prevent encampments and crime.
"Now the quiet neighborhoods that we have all grown to love are not going to be quiet anymore,” homeowner Tracy Blakemore told the commission.
Concerned residents have 10 days to appeal the commission’s decision to the City Council. If they do so, the council will have the opportunity to determine whether the project moves forward.