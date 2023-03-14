 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield pedestrian struck, killed in southwest Bakersfield is identified

Slide Public Safety

A Bakersfield pedestrian who was struck and killed at Harris and Wible roads was identified as Stephen Wayne Stith, 72.

He died 4:16 p.m. Monday, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases