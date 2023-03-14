Bakersfield pedestrian struck, killed in southwest Bakersfield is identified

A Bakersfield pedestrian who was struck and killed at Harris and Wible roads was identified as Stephen Wayne Stith, 72.
He died 4:16 p.m. Monday, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
A driver who reportedly struck Stith stayed on the scene and cooperated with police, according to previous reporting.
