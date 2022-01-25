 Skip to main content
Bakersfield PD seeks public's help in ID'ing robbery suspect

5000 block Panama Lane.jpg

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that happened Nov. 10, at about 12:26 p.m. outside the Valley Strong Credit Union at 5001 Panama Lane.

The suspect forcefully removed $200 from the hands of the elderly victim and fled the area on foot, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic boy, with black hair, who was wearing dark jeans and a brown hooded sweatshirt with a red and white “JUICE WRLD” logo on the front and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Chris Peck at 661- 326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

