Bakersfield PD seeks public's help in ID'ing robbery suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that happened Nov. 10, at about 12:26 p.m. outside the Valley Strong Credit Union at 5001 Panama Lane.
The suspect forcefully removed $200 from the hands of the elderly victim and fled the area on foot, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic boy, with black hair, who was wearing dark jeans and a brown hooded sweatshirt with a red and white “JUICE WRLD” logo on the front and dark-colored shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Chris Peck at 661- 326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.