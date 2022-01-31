Bakersfield PD seeks public’s help in identifying sexual battery suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in its sexual battery investigation.
At around 3 p.m. Friday, BPD officers received two separate reports of girls “being grabbed and sexually battered in the area of Golden Valley High School,” according to a BPD news release.
Both girls were able to flee home and notified their parents of the allegations.
Authorities with the Kern High School District Police have been notified and an increased presence of law enforcement may be observed in the area.
The suspect is described as: Hispanic man in his late 20s to 40’s, 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a stocky to heavy build and brown eyes. He was unshaven and wearing black or gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, with a black or gray beanie cap, according to officials.