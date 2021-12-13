Bakersfield PD seeks ID for driver of car involved in fatal collision

The Bakersfield Police Department is trying to locate a driver they believe might be a part of its investigation into a fatal collision around 12:09 a.m. Nov. 19 in the 14000 block of Stockdale Highway.
Officers suspect a red Honda Civic was “involved in an illegal speed contest when it traveled westbound on Stockdale Highway, sideswiped a vehicle and collided into a stationary object,” according to a BPD news release. As a result of the crash, two men in the Civic were transported to the hospital in critical condition and a woman in the car died from injuries she sustained.
BPD officials are trying to identify another driver whom they believe was the other involved in the crash. The other vehicle was described as a mid-2000s model, gray or charcoal Infiniti G37 with tinted windows and black rims. The driver is described as a Hispanic man, age 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet tall, with a thin build and a beard, who was wearing a black jacket, black sweats, white sandals and a blue LA Dodgers knit cap at the time of the crash.
A preliminary investigation has revealed speeding appears to be a factor in the collision, according to a BPD news release. At this time, it’s unknown if alcohol and drugs were involved in the crash.
The incident is part of an ongoing investigation by the Bakersfield Police Department Major Collision team. Anyone with information can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.