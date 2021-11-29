You have permission to edit this article.
Bakersfield PD seeks help in locating teen reported missing

Brooke Sigrest copy

Brooke Sigrest was last seen Nov. 14. Anyone with information of Sigrest’s whereabouts can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

 Photo courtesy of the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding a girl reported missing.

Brooke Sigrest was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14, in the 5900 block of Meadow Oaks Court.

Sigrest is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away. Sigrest is described as a White girl, 17 years old, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blue eyes and black shoulder-length hair. She also has nose and ear piercings.

Anyone with information of Sigrest’s whereabouts can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

