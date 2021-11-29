Bakersfield PD seeks help in locating teen reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding a girl reported missing.
Brooke Sigrest was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14, in the 5900 block of Meadow Oaks Court.
Sigrest is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away. Sigrest is described as a White girl, 17 years old, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blue eyes and black shoulder-length hair. She also has nose and ear piercings.
Anyone with information of Sigrest’s whereabouts can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.