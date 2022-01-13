Bakersfield PD seeks help in identifying theft suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in catalytic converter theft in the 5800 block of Woodmere Drive.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, approximately 190 pounds, medium complexion, black hair, black mustache and wearing a black shirt, khaki cargo shorts, a gold chain, a black hat, black-and-white shoes with tattoos on both of his arms.
Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Perez at 661-326-7040, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.